841 Asst professor posts to be created in colleges

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa today announced creation of 841 Assistant Professor posts in colleges started after the AIADMK came to power last year. A total of 841 vacancies,including 369 of Assistant Professors from 2012-13,365 from 2013-14 and 107 from 2014-15 academic year would be created,she said in a statement.

Since recruitment through Teacher Recruitment Board for these positions would take a while and there were vacancies in some colleges,she also ordered recruitment of 1,623 Guest Lecturers to fill up as many vacancies across the state.

“These 1,623 Guest Lecturers would be selected immediately and placed. A consolidated pay of Rs 10,000 per month would be paid,” she said.

The Chief Minister had earlier ordered starting of 299 new disciplines at bachelor,master and research levels in 51 colleges and three engineering colleges,seven polytechnic colleges and 11 university constitutent arts and science colleges this year.

