Education Secy Amit Khare is expert at Explained today

It has been a year since the Centre announced the new National Education Policy (NEP) to transform school and higher education.

The policy document makes an ambitious proposition to replace the 10+2 structure of school education with a 5+3+3+4 system of foundational, preparatory, middle, and secondary education. In higher education, the three-year undergraduate programme would now be a year longer, but students who wanted to get off midway could with suitable certification.

Foreign universities will be able to set up campuses here, and a single authority will replace regulatory authorities such as UGC and AICTE.

As we learn to live in a pandemic-altered world, the time for implementing the changes has perhaps arrived. So, how will going to school and college change over the next year? How prepared are India’s institutions, teachers, and students for the changes?

The Indian Express has invited Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare to answer some of these critical questions. As Higher Education Secretary, he helped shape the NEP. For the past year, he has also been the key person in the government tasked to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the education sector.

