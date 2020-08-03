Education officer tests positive, hangs self at Unnao residence

Suffering from high fever and breathlessness, Verma on Saturday underwent the test at Ursala Hospital in Kanpur and his report came late that evening. (Representational) Suffering from high fever and breathlessness, Verma on Saturday underwent the test at Ursala Hospital in Kanpur and his report came late that evening. (Representational)

A 52-year-old Block Education Officer (BEO) died by suicide in Unnao on Sunday after he tested positive for Covid-19 late on Saturday evening.

Suresh Chandra Verma (52) was posted as BEO in Kanpur Nagar district, but often visited his home at Kalyani colony in Unnao district. Officials said his body was found hanging from the fan on Sunday morning at his residence.

Suffering from high fever and breathlessness, Verma on Saturday underwent the test at Ursala Hospital in Kanpur and his report came late that evening.

Unnao’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer R K Gautam said, “He was the Block Education Officer posted in Kanpur Nagar. We received a call from his son on Saturday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. We suggested that he isolate himself. Today morning, news came that he has committed suicide. We got his post-mortem done as per protocol and his last rites were conducted. Samples of his son, daughter and wife have been collected and they have been advised to take all precautions.”

