Nagaland govt to give laptop to school/college toppers

The government of Nagaland will give laptop and Rs 10,000 each to all the students securing top ten positions in Class 12 in all streams conducted by Nagaland Board of School Education in 2012-13.

Such awards would also be given to all students who secured first top ten positions in college examinations,the Annual Administrative Report of the Higher Education Department for 2012-13 said.

Meanwhile the Union government has sanctioned a proposal sent by the state The Higher Education Department for Rs 24.32 crore for giving post matric scholarships to 37,861 Scheduled Tribe (ST) students.

The department would implement the scheme once the process of scrutiny of scholarship application forms was completed,the report said.

