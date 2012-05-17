Derecognised Rajkot schools asked to shut down in 15 days

A week after the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced to cancel affiliation of six high-profile private schools in Rajkot over alleged gross irregularities,the schools today received notices to shut down within 15 days.

Authorities at the affected self-financed schools said they were studying the notice to make an appeal against the order.

The GHSEB had issued the derecognition order on May 9 based on an inspection report prepared by three district education officers that cited irregularities like lack of qualified teachers,schools holding more classes than sanctioned,salaries being paid in cash and high dependence on visiting faculties.

The schools in question are Krishna International School (Bhavnagar Highway),Krishna Higher Secondary School (Gautamnagar),G K Dholakia School (University Road),S G Dholakiya School (Manhar Plot),V J Modi School (150 Feet Ring Road) and Divine High School (University Road).

While these schools are ranked among the top ones in the state with many of their students finding place in the merit list of Board exam results for years now,the GSEB inspection held in March revealed the other side of the story.

The Board has also cancelled science stream licence of Kalyan High School (Raiya Road) and Santvan School (Tagore Road),and slapped fine of Rs 25,000 on C G Bharad Vidhyamandir (Indraprasthnagar),Saurashtra Vidhyapith (Behind Hemu Gadhvi Hall),Ambika Vidhyalay (80 feet road) and Mahatma Gandhi School (Shashtrinagar).

Meanwhile,the District Education Office is likely to begin the exercise to accommodate over 7,000 affected students in other schools even as parents are divided over the closure order. We will try to find new schools in the vicinity and of the same standard, said DEO J B Visiya.

Rajkot Vali Mandal (parents association),which has been agitating for long against exorbitant fee hikes by private schools,is now a divided house. While many in the association believe that closure is the right thing,the affected schools have convinced some parents otherwise, said association president Manish Odedara,adding the schools have been running a proxy campaign to save their institutes through parents.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App