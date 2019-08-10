CWC meeting LIVE UPDATES: Congress appoints Sonia Gandhi as interim party chiefhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/education-news/congress-cwc-meeting-live-updates-new-president-rahul-gandhi-mukul-wasnik-mallikarjun-kharge-5893693/
CWC meeting LIVE UPDATES: Congress appoints Sonia Gandhi as interim party chief
CWC Meeting 2019 Today Live Updates: The top panel has decided to form five groups, each representing a region — North, South, East, West and North East. The teams will hold consultations with the regional leaders on the appointment of the next party president.
CWC Meeting Live Updates: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) after hours of meeting, stopped deliberation to find the next party chief citing issues surrounding Jammu and Kashmir. Briefing media, Former party chief Rahul Gandhi said, “The meeting was ongoing when reports of issues surround J&K arrived and therefore the meeting has been stopped. The government needs to tell the people what is happening in the state with complete transparency.”
Hours after the Congress Working Committee formed five subgroups to propose names for the party chief, Rahul Gandhi is once again likely to emerge as the top pick. The five groups took recommendations from state leaders across India and will submit the suggestion to the CWC.
Earlier, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi refused to participate in the consultation process to zero in on the next party chief. After holding talks during the crucial meeting at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Sonia said as former presidents of the party, the mother-son duo cannot participate in the process. “We cannot be part of this process,” Sonia Gandhi said after she recused herself from the deliberations.
Live Blog
CWC meeting live updates: The Congress is likely to pick a new party president, who will succeed Rahul Gandhi. Get latest updates here.
Sonia Gandhi appointed as interim Congress President
After a marathon CWC meet on Saturday, the Congress party appointed Sonia Gandhi as interim party president. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad confirmed the development while speking to media after the meeting.
No decision on Congress chief: Party ends deliberation citing issues surrounding J&K
Congress stops deliberation on choosing the next chief for the party citing issues surround Jammu and Kashmir. Briefing the media, Rahul Gandhi said that the deliberations have been stopped owing to reports emanating from J&K.
Rahul Gandhi arrives at AICC HQ for CWC meet
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives at the AICC HQ for CWC meet. The meeting is being held to appoint the next chief of the grand old party.
CWC meeting underway at AICC HQ
Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting underway at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office.
Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi arrive for CWC meeting
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.
CWC members arrive for meeting to chose next party chief
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leaders AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge and Jyotiraditya Scindia arrive at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.
CWC meeting to begin at 8; Rahul Gandhi's name likely to be proposed
The report of all the 5 committees will be submitted and taken up for consideration by CWC now. Sources say most of the committees have proposed the name of Rahul Gandhi once again. Even the committee in which Priyanka was there has proposed his name.
Sonia Gandhi talks about late Sheila Dikshit
She stood by my side in my darkest years. Later, when I was able to come out of my sorrow, she urged me to take the responsibility of Presidentship of the Congress party and when I took it, she was there guiding me as an elder sister: Sonia Gandhi talking about late Sheila Dikshit.
Watch: What is Congress Working Committee?
CWC to meet again at 8 pm to select new party chief
At 11 am, the Congress' top brass, including ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad and P Chidambaram, went into a huddle at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here. The CWC decided to have consultations with leaders from across the country and it was divided into five groups for different regions -- northeast, east, north, west and south.
CWC to take a call on the issue in the evening today
The CWC unanimously appealed to Gandhi to lead the party, saying he was the best person for the top post at the time when the BJP-led government was "assaulting democracy and undermining people's rights". "The CWC will meet again this evening to take a call on the reports of CWC sub-groups. There was a sense that the situation of impasse on Congress leadership should be resolved as soon as possible. Therefore it was felt that the CWC should meet again this evening and take a call on the issue," Surjewala said.
'Rahul's resignation under consideration': Surjewala
"Rahul's resignation as Congress chief still under consideration, CWC to take a decision in the evening," Surjewala said.
Rahul Gandhi is voice of opposition, says Surjewala
"The BJP government is subjugating the Constitution, suppressing the voice of dissent, is deriding the democratic process; our democracy is in danger on account of the overwhelming majority that they enjoy and refuse to listen to the voice of the people of India. In such a situation, the voice of a strong opposition needs to be heard and that is of Rahul Gandhi," Surjewala said.
Watch video: Randeep Singh Surjewala briefs media on CWC meeting
Surjewala on why Rahul, Sonia left the CWC meeting
"Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi felt a democratic process has to prevail and everyone's views must be taken. That is why they recused themselves from the party," Surjewala told reporters.
Congress to hold second CWC meeting tonight
While addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "We need a strong opposition and Rahul is apt to lead it. He, however, thanked Congress workers across the country and said his resignation not to withdraw his resignation is final. He said he will work with full force for his party. A second CWC meet will be held at 8 pm today where the reports will be presented and a decision taken accordingly."
'We cannot business as usual': Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, tweeted, "My position remains what I first articulated more than a month ago: CWC should choose an Interim President asap, then resign and announce open elections for both President and CWC." He added, "The final choice should reflect the wishes of the party workers and should be a person, irrespective of age or gender, who can both energize the party organization and inspire the voters -- especially those who did not support us in 2014 and 2019. We just cannot afford "business as usual"."
2/2 The final choice should reflect the wishes of the Party workers & should be a person, irrespective of age or gender, who can both energize the party organization & inspire the voters --esp those who did not support us in 2014 & 2019. We just cannot afford "business as usual".
'Rahul and I cannot be part of consultation process': Sonia Gandhi
"Now consultation (to decide next party chief) is going on and naturally me and Rahul ji cannot be a part of it," Sonia Gandhi was quoted as saying by ANI.
Sonia Gandhi on leaving from Congress Working Committee meeting: Now consultation(to decide next party chief) is going on and naturally me and Rahul ji cannot be a part of it pic.twitter.com/OcMoztJtuQ
Sonia, Rahul refuse to be part of consultation panel
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi left the CWC meeting today, saying that, as former presidents, they cannot be a part of the consultation groups. The process will continue but the duo will not be a part of it.
Lack of clarity on leadership after Rahul’s resignation hurting Congress: Shashi Tharoor
Asserting that “lack of clarity” over leadership following Rahul Gandhi’s resignation is hurting the Congress, senior leader Shashi Tharoor had earlier said the way forward for the party could be opening up all key posts, including the CWC membership, to fresh elections which would help legitimise the incoming set of leaders. “It is certainly quite true that the lack of clarity at the top of the party is likely to be hurting the Congress workers and sympathisers, many of whom miss the fact of having a party leader to look to for key decisions, authority and even inspiration and energy, to rally together and move forward,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.
‘Aghast’ at disorientation into which Cong fell since Rahul quit: Karan Singh
Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh had earlier said he is “aghast” at the disorientation into which the party has fallen since Rahul Gandhi’s resignation, and urged the working committee to meet without delay under the chairmanship of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to take necessary decisions. “I am aghast to see the confusion and disorientation into which the party has fallen since Rahul Gandhi resigned on May 25. Instead of honouring his bold decision a month was wasted pleading him to take back his resignation,” he said in a statement. “I strongly urge the working committee to meet without delay, perhaps under the chairmanship of former PM Manmohan Singh and take necessary decisions,” the former Union minister added.
Manish Tewari: Enforcing accountability should be first agenda of CWC rather than to name president
Congress leader and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari spoke to The Indian Express on the leadership crisis in the party. "I think this young versus old and experience versus dynamism debate is a completely sterile debate. What you require is someone who would be able to or who would have sufficient gravitas, sufficient organisational journey to be able to command the respect and commitment of Congress workers and leaders across the country. The challenge at this point in time is to keep the party together, keep it cohesive. And that is how you will prepare for the long haul. This is the time for consolidation. You know, this is in my opinion, not the time for experimentation," he said. Click here to read full interview.
Watch video: Rahul Gandhi arrives for CWC meet
Rahul Gandhi arrives at the party headquarters for the CWC meeting.
Other Congress leaders like Tarun Gogoi, Keira Kumar and Ahmed Patel have also arrived for the meeting.
Would Congress have got more votes by supporting removal of Article 370?
During the meeting on Saturday, Rahul also asked leaders whether the Congress would have got more votes had it supported the Centre’s decision. He said this after many of those who attended the meeting spoke about public mood being in favour of scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution and argued that the party could lose votes.
Congress leaders urge Rahul Gandhi to continue as party president
Many leaders spoke about the uncertainty that has gripped the party and asked Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress president. He refused but told them not to worry, arguing that the next Congress chief will be in place within the next few days after wider consultations.
Leaders can leave but Congress will not compromise on principles, says Rahul Gandhi
Today's CWC meeting takes place amid a clear divergence of views between young leaders and the party’s old guard. And perhaps for the first time since Rahul resigned, Sonia Gandhi’s opinion was sought Friday by the senior leadership. Rahul, sources said, indulged in some “plain speaking” at the meeting, making in known that “leaders can slide away” but the party will not compromise on principles. Hours earlier, former Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Bhubaneshwar Kalita joined the BJP.
Explained: When was the last time the CWC was reorganised?
The last reorganisation of the CWC was in March 2018, three months after Rahul Gandhi took over as Congress president (December 2017). At the session, the AICC authorised him to reorganise the CWC. The previous reorganisation was in March 2011, after Sonia Gandhi’s September 2010 re-election as Congress president. She did not make any dramatic changes, but dropped Arjun Singh and Mohsina Kidwai from the main CWC and accommodated them as permanent invitees. Read full copy here.
CWC meeting to begin shortly
According to news agency ANI, sources said the CWC will shortly meet and will be divided into five groups The discussions (on the next party chief) will be held along with state unit leaders according to the regions.
Sources: Congress Working Committee(CWC) will shortly meet first, then will be divided into five groups, and discussions(on next party chief) will be held with state unit leaders according to regions pic.twitter.com/On0a7LJlbw
Explained: When was the last election to the CWC held?
In the last 50 years or so, Congress leaders recall, genuine elections have been held only twice. On both occasions, a person outside the Nehru-Gandhi family was at the helm. In 1992, at the AICC’s plenary session in Tirupati, then Congress president P V Narasimha Rao held elections to the CWC, expecting that his handpicked men would win. After his detractors — most importantly Arjun Singh, but also Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot — were elected, however, Rao got the entire CWC to resign saying no SC, ST, or woman had been elected. He then reconstituted the CWC, and inducted Singh and Pawar in the nominated category. Elections to the CWC were held again in 1997 under Sitaram Kesri at the Calcutta plenary. The counting, party leaders recall, went on until the next day. Among the winners the fierce contest produced were Ahmed Patel, Jitendra Prasada, Madhav Rao Scindia, Tariq Anwar, Pranab Mukherjee, R K Dhawan, Arjun Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sharad Pawar and Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy. Click here to read more.
Explained: What is the Congress Working Committee?
The Working Committee is the “highest executive authority” of the Congress, and has the final say in interpreting and applying the provisions of its constitution. According to the Congress constitution, the CWC shall consist of the president of the party, its leader in Parliament, and 23 other members, of whom 12 will be elected by the All India Congress Committee (AICC, the party’s central decision-making assembly), and the rest shall be appointed by the party president. The CWC technically has the power to remove or appoint the party president. The CWC is generally recast after the election or re-election of the Congress president. The CWC can be reconstituted during the AICC’s plenary session that follows the election or re-election, or after the president is authorised by the session to reorganise it. Click here to read more.
CWC meeting live updates: Congress to pick new president
The CWC meeting Saturday will take place amid a clear divergence of views between young leaders and the party’s old guard. And perhaps for the first time since Rahul resigned, Sonia Gandhi’s opinion was sought Friday by the senior leadership. Rahul, sources said, indulged in some “plain speaking” at the meeting, making in known that “leaders can slide away” but the party will not compromise on principles. Hours earlier, former Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Bhubaneshwar Kalita joined the BJP.
Rahul asked leaders whether the Congress would have got more votes had it supported the Centre’s decision. He said this after many of those who attended the meeting spoke about public mood being in favour of scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution and argued that the party could lose votes.
Many leaders spoke about the uncertainty that has gripped the party and asked him to continue as Congress president. He refused but told them not to worry, arguing that the next Congress chief will be in place within the next few days after wider consultations.
Sonia Gandhi appointed as interim Congress President
After a marathon CWC meet on Saturday, the Congress party appointed Sonia Gandhi as interim party president. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad confirmed the development while speking to media after the meeting.
No decision on Congress chief: Party ends deliberation citing issues surrounding J&K
Congress stops deliberation on choosing the next chief for the party citing issues surround Jammu and Kashmir. Briefing the media, Rahul Gandhi said that the deliberations have been stopped owing to reports emanating from J&K.
Rahul Gandhi arrives at AICC HQ for CWC meet
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives at the AICC HQ for CWC meet. The meeting is being held to appoint the next chief of the grand old party.
CWC meeting underway at AICC HQ
Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting underway at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office.
Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi arrive for CWC meeting
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.
CWC members arrive for meeting to chose next party chief
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leaders AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge and Jyotiraditya Scindia arrive at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.
CWC meeting to begin at 8; Rahul Gandhi's name likely to be proposed
The report of all the 5 committees will be submitted and taken up for consideration by CWC now. Sources say most of the committees have proposed the name of Rahul Gandhi once again. Even the committee in which Priyanka was there has proposed his name.
Sonia Gandhi talks about late Sheila Dikshit
She stood by my side in my darkest years. Later, when I was able to come out of my sorrow, she urged me to take the responsibility of Presidentship of the Congress party and when I took it, she was there guiding me as an elder sister: Sonia Gandhi talking about late Sheila Dikshit.
Watch: What is Congress Working Committee?
CWC to meet again at 8 pm to select new party chief
At 11 am, the Congress' top brass, including ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad and P Chidambaram, went into a huddle at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here.
The CWC decided to have consultations with leaders from across the country and it was divided into five groups for different regions -- northeast, east, north, west and south.
CWC to take a call on the issue in the evening today
The CWC unanimously appealed to Gandhi to lead the party, saying he was the best person for the top post at the time when the BJP-led government was "assaulting democracy and undermining people's rights". "The CWC will meet again this evening to take a call on the reports of CWC sub-groups. There was a sense that the situation of impasse on Congress leadership should be resolved as soon as possible. Therefore it was felt that the CWC should meet again this evening and take a call on the issue," Surjewala said.
'Rahul's resignation under consideration': Surjewala
"Rahul's resignation as Congress chief still under consideration, CWC to take a decision in the evening," Surjewala said.
Rahul Gandhi is voice of opposition, says Surjewala
"The BJP government is subjugating the Constitution, suppressing the voice of dissent, is deriding the democratic process; our democracy is in danger on account of the overwhelming majority that they enjoy and refuse to listen to the voice of the people of India. In such a situation, the voice of a strong opposition needs to be heard and that is of Rahul Gandhi," Surjewala said.
Watch video: Randeep Singh Surjewala briefs media on CWC meeting
Congress' spokesperson is addressing the media.
Surjewala on why Rahul, Sonia left the CWC meeting
"Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi felt a democratic process has to prevail and everyone's views must be taken. That is why they recused themselves from the party," Surjewala told reporters.
Congress to hold second CWC meeting tonight
While addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "We need a strong opposition and Rahul is apt to lead it. He, however, thanked Congress workers across the country and said his resignation not to withdraw his resignation is final. He said he will work with full force for his party. A second CWC meet will be held at 8 pm today where the reports will be presented and a decision taken accordingly."
'We cannot business as usual': Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, tweeted, "My position remains what I first articulated more than a month ago: CWC should choose an Interim President asap, then resign and announce open elections for both President and CWC." He added, "The final choice should reflect the wishes of the party workers and should be a person, irrespective of age or gender, who can both energize the party organization and inspire the voters -- especially those who did not support us in 2014 and 2019. We just cannot afford "business as usual"."
'Rahul and I cannot be part of consultation process': Sonia Gandhi
"Now consultation (to decide next party chief) is going on and naturally me and Rahul ji cannot be a part of it," Sonia Gandhi was quoted as saying by ANI.
Sonia, Rahul refuse to be part of consultation panel
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi left the CWC meeting today, saying that, as former presidents, they cannot be a part of the consultation groups. The process will continue but the duo will not be a part of it.
Lack of clarity on leadership after Rahul’s resignation hurting Congress: Shashi Tharoor
Asserting that “lack of clarity” over leadership following Rahul Gandhi’s resignation is hurting the Congress, senior leader Shashi Tharoor had earlier said the way forward for the party could be opening up all key posts, including the CWC membership, to fresh elections which would help legitimise the incoming set of leaders. “It is certainly quite true that the lack of clarity at the top of the party is likely to be hurting the Congress workers and sympathisers, many of whom miss the fact of having a party leader to look to for key decisions, authority and even inspiration and energy, to rally together and move forward,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.
‘Aghast’ at disorientation into which Cong fell since Rahul quit: Karan Singh
Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh had earlier said he is “aghast” at the disorientation into which the party has fallen since Rahul Gandhi’s resignation, and urged the working committee to meet without delay under the chairmanship of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to take necessary decisions. “I am aghast to see the confusion and disorientation into which the party has fallen since Rahul Gandhi resigned on May 25. Instead of honouring his bold decision a month was wasted pleading him to take back his resignation,” he said in a statement. “I strongly urge the working committee to meet without delay, perhaps under the chairmanship of former PM Manmohan Singh and take necessary decisions,” the former Union minister added.
Manish Tewari: Enforcing accountability should be first agenda of CWC rather than to name president
Congress leader and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari spoke to The Indian Express on the leadership crisis in the party. "I think this young versus old and experience versus dynamism debate is a completely sterile debate. What you require is someone who would be able to or who would have sufficient gravitas, sufficient organisational journey to be able to command the respect and commitment of Congress workers and leaders across the country. The challenge at this point in time is to keep the party together, keep it cohesive. And that is how you will prepare for the long haul. This is the time for consolidation. You know, this is in my opinion, not the time for experimentation," he said. Click here to read full interview.
Watch video: Rahul Gandhi arrives for CWC meet
Rahul Gandhi arrives at the party headquarters for the CWC meeting.
See photos: CWC meeting at AICC headquarters
The CWC meeting is underway at the AICC HQ.
CWC panel divided into five groups for discussion on new Congress chief
The CWC members have been divided into five groups to facilitate discussions on the new Congress chief.
Watch video: Sonia Gandhi arrives for CWC meet
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives for the meeting at the AICC headquarters.
Congress leaders at the CWC meeting on Saturday
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Motilal Vora, P Chidambaram, Tarun Gogoi and Siddaramaiah at the CWC meeting on Saturday. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)
CWC meeting underway at AICC headquarters
The meeting of the Congress leaders at the AICC headquarters is underway.
Sonia Gandhi arrives for CWC meeting
Sonia Gandhi outside the AICC headquarters on Saturday. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)
Rahul Gandhi arrives along with Congress leaders at AICC headquarters
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal also arrived for the meeting.
Sonia Gandhi arrives at CWC meeting
UPA chairperson arrives for the CWC meeting at the AICC headquarters.
Congress leaders arrive at AICC for meeting
Congress leaders arrive at the AICC headquarters to attend the CWC meeting.
Congress leaders arrive at CWC meeting
Other Congress leaders like Tarun Gogoi, Keira Kumar and Ahmed Patel have also arrived for the meeting.
Would Congress have got more votes by supporting removal of Article 370?
During the meeting on Saturday, Rahul also asked leaders whether the Congress would have got more votes had it supported the Centre’s decision. He said this after many of those who attended the meeting spoke about public mood being in favour of scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution and argued that the party could lose votes.
Congress leaders urge Rahul Gandhi to continue as party president
Many leaders spoke about the uncertainty that has gripped the party and asked Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress president. He refused but told them not to worry, arguing that the next Congress chief will be in place within the next few days after wider consultations.
Leaders can leave but Congress will not compromise on principles, says Rahul Gandhi
Today's CWC meeting takes place amid a clear divergence of views between young leaders and the party’s old guard. And perhaps for the first time since Rahul resigned, Sonia Gandhi’s opinion was sought Friday by the senior leadership. Rahul, sources said, indulged in some “plain speaking” at the meeting, making in known that “leaders can slide away” but the party will not compromise on principles. Hours earlier, former Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Bhubaneshwar Kalita joined the BJP.
Explained: When was the last time the CWC was reorganised?
The last reorganisation of the CWC was in March 2018, three months after Rahul Gandhi took over as Congress president (December 2017). At the session, the AICC authorised him to reorganise the CWC. The previous reorganisation was in March 2011, after Sonia Gandhi’s September 2010 re-election as Congress president. She did not make any dramatic changes, but dropped Arjun Singh and Mohsina Kidwai from the main CWC and accommodated them as permanent invitees. Read full copy here.
CWC meeting to begin shortly
According to news agency ANI, sources said the CWC will shortly meet and will be divided into five groups The discussions (on the next party chief) will be held along with state unit leaders according to the regions.
Explained: When was the last election to the CWC held?
In the last 50 years or so, Congress leaders recall, genuine elections have been held only twice. On both occasions, a person outside the Nehru-Gandhi family was at the helm. In 1992, at the AICC’s plenary session in Tirupati, then Congress president P V Narasimha Rao held elections to the CWC, expecting that his handpicked men would win. After his detractors — most importantly Arjun Singh, but also Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot — were elected, however, Rao got the entire CWC to resign saying no SC, ST, or woman had been elected. He then reconstituted the CWC, and inducted Singh and Pawar in the nominated category. Elections to the CWC were held again in 1997 under Sitaram Kesri at the Calcutta plenary. The counting, party leaders recall, went on until the next day. Among the winners the fierce contest produced were Ahmed Patel, Jitendra Prasada, Madhav Rao Scindia, Tariq Anwar, Pranab Mukherjee, R K Dhawan, Arjun Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sharad Pawar and Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy. Click here to read more.
Explained: What is the Congress Working Committee?
The Working Committee is the “highest executive authority” of the Congress, and has the final say in interpreting and applying the provisions of its constitution. According to the Congress constitution, the CWC shall consist of the president of the party, its leader in Parliament, and 23 other members, of whom 12 will be elected by the All India Congress Committee (AICC, the party’s central decision-making assembly), and the rest shall be appointed by the party president. The CWC technically has the power to remove or appoint the party president. The CWC is generally recast after the election or re-election of the Congress president. The CWC can be reconstituted during the AICC’s plenary session that follows the election or re-election, or after the president is authorised by the session to reorganise it. Click here to read more.