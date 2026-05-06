Centre to make fresh move for PM-SHRI in Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu after political shifts

The education ministry is set to write to the three states regarding the implementation of PM-SHRI (Express file photo by Bhupendra Rana/representative).

Amid the changes of guard in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala after the Assembly poll results, the Ministry of Education is preparing a fresh push to implement the Centre’s flagship PM Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme in these states.

A senior ministry official said that letters will soon be sent to the chief secretaries of the three states, requesting them to formally adopt the scheme. PM-SHRI aims to upgrade existing schools into “exemplar” institutions that showcase the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Although PM-SHRI was approved in 2022, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala remain the only states yet to implement the scheme. The Education Ministry has linked the release of Samagra Shiksha funds to support the implementation of the Right to Education Act to the adoption of PM-SHRI.