Education Ministry launches 6-month bridge course for primary school teachers

Accordingly, the bridge course was designed for in-service primary school teachers appointed between 28 June 2018 to 11 August 2023. (AI generated using AI)

The Union Ministry of Education (MoE) has launched a six-month certificate (bridge) course in Primary Teacher Education (PTE) in order to impart a comprehensive training to teach the students at the primary schools.

The MoE in a statement said that the course is tailored for the primary school teachers who hold a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree.

“It will serve as a critical pathway for such teachers to attain certification to teach at the primary level,” it stated.

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The course will be implemented through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and will equip teachers with child-centred, inclusive and development-appropriate teaching practices, strengthening the quality of education at the foundational and primary stages.