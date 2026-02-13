Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is guest at Adda today

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has been among the centrepieces of the NDA Government’s initiatives, as the country’s education system adapts to a world altered by rapid changes in technology.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has been steering the process, will be the guest at Express Adda on Friday. He will be in conversation with Vandita Mishra, National Opi­nion Editor, The Indian Express.

Pradhan, who represents Sambalpur in Odisha, first took charge as Education Minister in 2021, and returned for a second term in 2024 in the NDA government’s third term. He has also held other key portfolios, having served as Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of Steel.