Another bill put on hold as Centre seeks regional parties’ backing for women’s quota, delimitation

Joint Committee on the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill meeting has been called off ahead of a key report.

Written by: Liz Mathew
1 min readUpdated: Jul 18, 2026 02:59 PM IST
Parliament monsoon sessionSources said the proposed legislation for both the contentious bills are deferred in order to ensure the support of the regional and small parties for pushing the rollout of the women’s reservation law and the delimitation bill. (File Photo)
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A meeting of the Joint Committee on the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill -another contentious bill- scheduled for Monday has been cancelled. The meeting was expected to adopt the report.

This comes a day after the Joint Committee of Parliament deferred the adoption of the report on the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill seeking removal of ministers arrested for serious offences for 30 consecutive days. Sources said the proposed legislation for both the contentious bills are deferred in order to ensure the support of the regional and small parties for pushing the rollout of the women’s reservation law and the delimitation bill.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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Liz Mathew
Liz Mathew
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Have been in journalism covering national politics for 23 years. Have covered six consecutive Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls in almost all the states. Currently writes on ruling BJP. Always loves to understand what's cooking in the national politics (And ventures into the act only in kitchen at home).  ... Read More

 

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