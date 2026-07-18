Another bill put on hold as Centre seeks regional parties’ backing for women’s quota, delimitation

Sources said the proposed legislation for both the contentious bills are deferred in order to ensure the support of the regional and small parties for pushing the rollout of the women’s reservation law and the delimitation bill. (File Photo)

A meeting of the Joint Committee on the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill -another contentious bill- scheduled for Monday has been cancelled. The meeting was expected to adopt the report.

This comes a day after the Joint Committee of Parliament deferred the adoption of the report on the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill seeking removal of ministers arrested for serious offences for 30 consecutive days. Sources said the proposed legislation for both the contentious bills are deferred in order to ensure the support of the regional and small parties for pushing the rollout of the women’s reservation law and the delimitation bill.