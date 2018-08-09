Editors Guild slams government ‘pressure’ on media

On August 3, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had raised the issue in Lok Sabha. He had said that “several incidents” of “this government” trying to restrict the media. (Photo for representational purpose) On August 3, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had raised the issue in Lok Sabha. He had said that “several incidents” of “this government” trying to restrict the media. (Photo for representational purpose)

Five days after the exit of at least two senior journalists at ABP News became a point of sparring between the Opposition and the Information and Broadcasting Minister in Lok Sabha, the Editors Guild of India on Wednesday took the channel’s example and called the present times an “increasingly challenging environment for freedom of the press”.

The Guild did not name ABP News.

The recent instances where signals of “television programmes critical of the government have seemingly been blocked or disrupted (is) in a manner almost Orwellian”, the Guild stated.

It condemned the “manner in which the right to practise free and independent journalism is seen to be undermined by a combination of forces” — this, the Guild said, included “inability” of some media owners to withstand “covert or overt pressures from the political establishment and frequent instances of blocking or interference in transmission of television content that is seen to be critical of the government”.

Calling the exits “disconcerting”, the Guild stated that senior journalists of at least two channels have “come out in the open to assert that their employers attempted to either tailor or tone down their content to make it less critical of the government, leaving them no choice other than resigning”.

On August 3, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had raised the issue in Lok Sabha. He had said that “several incidents” of “this government” trying to restrict the media, especially when the media has done a “reality check” of government’s claims, the government has tried to “intimidate” and “silence” the media. He mentioned the exits from ABP News as an example of this alleged pressure.

The Guild stated that the government interferes in the “free and independent functioning of journalists, either put under pressure directly, or through the proprietors”. Asking media owners to not “cow down” to political pressure, it reminded them that “institutional strength and respect is directly linked to editorial independence and undermining the former can result in curtailing the latter”.

It called the instances of the channel losing its signal during a show critical of the government even “more worrying”, and the disruption “almost Orwellian”. This, the Guild said, seemed to be “a brazen attempt” to punish “unfriendly” news channels and “silence inconvenient voices”, and asked the government to take note of the disruptions, and “investigate and explain how and under what circumstances these egregious violations are taking place”.

It said, “Suitable action must be taken against those responsible for such nefarious activities aimed at throttling media freedom. It must also assure the nation that either directly or through any proxies or agencies it isn’t involved in this activity. And if it isn’t, these saboteurs must be brought to book. Freedom of airwaves cannot be tampered with.”

