Editors Guild opposes FIR against Scroll journalist

Scroll journalist Supriya Sharma has been booked over her report from Varanasi (Source: Twitter/Supriya Sharma) Scroll journalist Supriya Sharma has been booked over her report from Varanasi (Source: Twitter/Supriya Sharma)

The Editors Guild of India Friday expressed concern over the FIR against news portal Scroll’s Executive Editor Supriya Sharma and its Chief Editor over a report published from Varanasi’s Domari village, calling it an “overreaction” that “will seriously undermine freedom of the media”.

The Guild stated that the use of the sections of IPC and the SC/ST Act, and “criminal provisions of the law against journalists has now become an unhealthy and despicable trend that has no place in any vibrant democracy.”

This needs to be resisted and eliminated, the guild said.

“The increasing frequency of such misuse of laws by the authorities is tantamount to shooting the messenger and destroying a key pillar of India’s democracy,” it added.

