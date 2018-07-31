Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 31, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
  • Editors Guild of India welcomes Personal Data Protection Bill 2018

Editors Guild of India welcomes Personal Data Protection Bill 2018

The Editors Guild of India also endorsed the Srikrishna Committee’s suggestion that the Press Council of India and other media watchdogs should incorporate provisions for data privacy in their code of ethics.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: July 31, 2018 7:15:47 pm
Personal Data Protection Bill 2018: Editors Guild of India welcomes specific provisions for journalist According to law, the purpose of collecting personal data must be specified by both government and private agencies. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

The Editors Guild of India Tuesday welcomed the country’s first proposed data protection law, noting that it has put data gathered for ‘journalistic purposes’ in the exempt list. Endorsing the Srikrishna Committee’s suggestion that the Press Council of India and other media watchdogs should incorporate provisions for data privacy in their code of ethics, the journalist body said in a statement, “By placing data gathered for ‘journalistic purposes’ in the exempt list under the proposed law, the committee, headed by Justice B N Srikrishna, has also allowed journalists to collect, review and preserve personal data for use in news reports without seeking the consent of individuals.

“However, the Srikrishna draft says journalists will have to adhere to the code of ethics prescribed by the Press Council of India or ‘any media self-regulatory organisation,” it said in a statement.

The Guild’s Code of Ethics will also be amended soon for greater clarity so it does not lead to an undue violation of the data protection rights of individuals, the statement said.

Judge B N Srikrishna report said that Journalists will not be obliged to share the reason behind collecting personal data with individuals. “It would be impractical to expect a journalist to specify in exact terms the purposes the personal data is being collected for.”

According to the proposed law, the purpose of processing or collecting personal data must be specified by both government and private agencies or individuals.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement