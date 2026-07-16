‘Deeply flawed’: Editors Guild slams MEA’s defence of PM Modi’s media silence

The truth is that he has been reluctant to share his views on this gargantuan crisis with any kind of media, the statement read.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readJul 16, 2026 03:41 PM IST
ModiThe EGI statement added: "In response to why the PM chooses not to take questions from the media, the MEA official's argument is deeply flawed." (ANI Photo)
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The Editors Guild of India (EGI) Thursday said it “deplores attempts by a section of MEA officials to explain away Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unwillingness to address unscripted press conferences at home or abroad by stating that, as a successful politician, Prime Minister Modi prefers to communicate directly with his largely rural electorate.”

The statement added: “In response to why the PM chooses not to take questions from the media, the MEA official’s argument is deeply flawed.”

On the war in West Asia, the EGI said that the PM has to “routinely answer both his urban and rural people on urgent political and economic issues, especially at a time when the world is mired in an unprecedented energy crisis in the wake of the war.”

The truth is that he has been reluctant to share his views on this gargantuan crisis with any kind of media, the statement read.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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