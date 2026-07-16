‘Deeply flawed’: Editors Guild slams MEA’s defence of PM Modi’s media silence

The EGI statement added: "In response to why the PM chooses not to take questions from the media, the MEA official's argument is deeply flawed." (ANI Photo)

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) Thursday said it “deplores attempts by a section of MEA officials to explain away Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unwillingness to address unscripted press conferences at home or abroad by stating that, as a successful politician, Prime Minister Modi prefers to communicate directly with his largely rural electorate.”

The statement added: “In response to why the PM chooses not to take questions from the media, the MEA official’s argument is deeply flawed.”

On the war in West Asia, the EGI said that the PM has to “routinely answer both his urban and rural people on urgent political and economic issues, especially at a time when the world is mired in an unprecedented energy crisis in the wake of the war.”