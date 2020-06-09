Editors Guild: Growing police tendency to book journalists

The Guild mentioned the recent case of an FIR being filed against senior journalist Vinod Dua based on a complaint by Naveen Kumar, “identified as a spokesperson” of the BJP. The Guild mentioned the recent case of an FIR being filed against senior journalist Vinod Dua based on a complaint by Naveen Kumar, “identified as a spokesperson” of the BJP.

The Editors Guild of India said in a statement on Monday that it is “deeply concerned by the growing tendency among police in various states to take cognisance of frivolous charges against journalists and convert them” into a FIR.

The Guild urged “the police to respect Constitutionally guaranteed freedoms rather than behave in a manner that raises questions on its independence”.

The Guild mentioned the recent case of an FIR being filed against senior journalist Vinod Dua based on a complaint by Naveen Kumar, “identified as a spokesperson” of the BJP. “The accusations are a brazen attack on his right to free speech and fair comment. An FIR based on this is an instrument of harassment setting off a process that is itself a punishment,” the statement said.

