Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Editors Guild: Growing police tendency to book journalists

The Guild urged “the police to respect Constitutionally guaranteed freedoms rather than behave in a manner that raises questions on its independence”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 9, 2020 6:37:14 am
Editors Guild, Vinod Dua, Charges against journalists, right to speech, Indian express news The Guild mentioned the recent case of an FIR being filed against senior journalist Vinod Dua based on a complaint by Naveen Kumar, “identified as a spokesperson” of the BJP.

The Editors Guild of India said in a statement on Monday that it is “deeply concerned by the growing tendency among police in various states to take cognisance of frivolous charges against journalists and convert them” into a FIR.

The Guild urged “the police to respect Constitutionally guaranteed freedoms rather than behave in a manner that raises questions on its independence”.

The Guild mentioned the recent case of an FIR being filed against senior journalist Vinod Dua based on a complaint by Naveen Kumar, “identified as a spokesperson” of the BJP. “The accusations are a brazen attack on his right to free speech and fair comment. An FIR based on this is an instrument of harassment setting off a process that is itself a punishment,” the statement said.

