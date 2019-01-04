Editors Guild expresses concern over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on ANI editor

A day after the National Union of Journalists (India) criticised Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his comments against ANI’s Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash over her interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Editors Guild of India on Thursday “noted with concern the words used” by Rahul.

In a statement, the Guild said, “…journalists should claim no immunity from healthy and civilised criticism. At the same time, labelling of journalists has emerged as a favourite tactic on the part of the establishment to discredit, delegitimise and intimidate them.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, Rahul told reporters: “He (Modi) does not have the guts to come and sit in front of you. And I am coming here… you can ask me any question… I come here once in seven-ten days… and you saw the Prime Minister’s interview yesterday …matlab pliable journalist, woh question bi kar rahi thi, pradhan mantri ka answer bi de rahi thi, side mein (she was asking questions as well as giving answers).”

In the recent past, the Guild said, “…top BJP leaders as well as those of AAP have used unambiguously abusive expressions such as ‘presstitute’, news-traders, ‘bazaaru’ (saleable commodities) and ‘dalals’ (pimps) for journalists.”

The Editors Guild of India has issued a statement. pic.twitter.com/XJ8OAylXxx — Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) January 3, 2019

“Combined with ploys such as boycotts, denial of access and lately government accreditation, this adds up to a reprehensible strategy to throttle media freedoms,” the statement said, adding that this “must be reversed”.

“Journalists, we believe, will continue to deal with these with their usual thick skins and not let these tactics intimidate them. The Guild, as an apex, non-partisan institution, however, takes strong exception to this tendency and calls for its halt,” the statement said.