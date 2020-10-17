Editors Guild criticises Prasar Bharati cancelling PTI subscription, journalist arrest

The national broadcaster has justified its decision to end its subscription with UNI and PTI on the grounds of commercial considerations. (Twitter/@PTI_News)

The Editors Guild of India Friday said it was dismayed and concerned over the “vindictive manner” in which governments and their agencies have acted against the media recently.

The guild’s statement comes in the wake of the national public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, ending subscriptions with news agencies Press Trust of India (PTI) and United News of India (UNI) this week.

The Guild also referred to a television journalist’s recent arrest in Odisha on charges of circulating an obscene video, which OTV, his employer, has alleged is a ploy to target the journalist for his work exposing the BJD government.

“The Guild believes that such actions threaten as well as undermine the independent functioning of the media organisations. These should be withdrawn forthwith,” says a statement.

The national broadcaster has justified its decision to end its subscription with UNI and PTI on the grounds of commercial considerations. However, the development comes months after Prasar Bharti threatened to scrap its subscription over PTI interviewing the Chinese ambassador to India on the border face-off.

A senior government official had told The Indian Express that Prasar Bharati’s contracts with the two new agencies ended in 2006.

