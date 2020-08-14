Editors Guild condemns attacks on journalists in Delhi, Bengaluru

The Guild “unequivocally condemned recent attacks on journalists while they were on duty”. (File)

Condemning recent attacks on journalists in two cities, the Editors Guild Thursday asked the police in the respective places to initiate action against those guilty. In a statement, the Guild “unequivocally condemned recent attacks on journalists while they were on duty”.

It said that “three journalists working with The Caravan were allegedly assaulted while they were in northeast Delhi’s North Ghonda neighbourhood on August 11.

“On the same day in Bengaluru,” the Guild stated, “four journalists belonging to India Today, The News Minute and Suvarna News 24X7 were reportedly attacked by the city police.” while “reporting on vandalism and police shooting in the wake of mob violence”. “Both attacks are reprehensible,” it stated.

