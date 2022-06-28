Editor’s Guild condemns Alt-News co-founder Zubair’s arrest, demands immediate release

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Tuesday condemned the arrest of fact-checking website Alt-News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair, saying that the organisation’s “alert vigilance was resented by those who use disinformation as a tool to polarise the society and rake nationalist sentiments”.

Zubair was called to Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Unit office in Dwarka on Monday afternoon for questioning in a 2020 POCSO case but was soon arrested for a tweet that he had posted in 2018. The tweet in question is a photo of a hotel with its board reading ‘Honeymoon hotel’ repainted to ‘Hanuman hotel’. It was recently quote-tweeted by a user who alleged his religious sentiments were hurt. Police booked Zubair under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) and 295 A (malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Editors Guild of India condemned the arrest and released a statement. “In a bizarre turn of events, Zubair was called in for questioning by the special cell of Delhi Police in a case from 2020, for which he already had protection against arrest from the Delhi High Court. However, when Zubair responded to the summons, he was arrested in relation to a criminal investigation initiated earlier in the month, after an anonymous Twitter handle alleged that Zubair’s 2018 post was hurting religious sentiments,” the statement reads.

It added that Alt-News has done some great work in identifying fake news. The statement is signed by EGI president Seema Mustafa, general secretary Sanjay Kapoor and treasurer Anant Nath.

“In fact, it was an exposure of toxic remarks of a ruling party spokesperson on a TV channel that allowed the party to make amends,” the statement reads. This refers to Zubair’s previous tweets that led BJP to remove Nupur Sharma as a spokesperson for her alleged remarks against the Prophet.

The EGI demanded that Delhi Police immediately release Zubair because it would be “necessary to buttress the commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the G-7 meet in Germany to ensure a resilient democracy by protecting online and offline content”.