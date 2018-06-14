Editor Shujaat Bhukhari shot dead: Here’s list of journalists killed by militants in Kashmir

Shujat Bhukhari was on Thursday shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his office in Srinagar. (Representational photo) Shujat Bhukhari was on Thursday shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his office in Srinagar. (Representational photo)

Senior journalist and Editor-in-Chief of English daily “Rising Kashmir” Shujat Bhukhari was on Thursday shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his office in Srinagar, police said. State police chief SP Vaid said that it was around 7.15 pm, the Iftar time, that Bukhari came out of his office in Press Enclave and was boarding his car when he was attacked by militants.

“Three motorcycle-borne militants came and fired at Bukhari and his guards. Bukhari and one guard were killed and another security guard critically injured,” he said.

Here is the list of journalists who were killed by militants in past:

February 19, 1991 — Lassa Koul, the director of Doordarshan Kendra in Srinagar.

April, 23, 1991 — Mohammmad Shaban Vakil, editor of Alfasa, Urdu newspaper. Shot dead by unidentified gunmen in his office.

September 10, 1995 — Mushtaq Ali, AFP photographer killed with letter bomb delivered by a woman at his office.

April 10, 1996 — Ghulam Rasool Shaikh, editor of Urdu daily Rehnuma-e-Kashmir, and English weekly Saffron Times. Body found floating in Jhelum. Family alleges he was abducted and killed by a paramilitary group.

January 1,1997 — Altaf Ahmad Fakhtoo, Doordarshan anchor, shot dead.

March 16, 1997 — Saidian Shafi, Doordarshan reporter, shot dead along with bodyguard.

April 8, 1997 — Tariq Ahmad, pvt TV producer.

April 10, 2000 — Pradeep Bhatia, HT photojournalist, killed in bomb blast while covering a grendade attack in Srinagar.

2003 — Parvaz Mohmmad Sultan, editor of News and Feature Alliance (NAFA), shot dead by unidentified gunmen in his office.

April 20, 2004 — Asiya Jeelani, freelancer, killed in a landmine blast in Kupwara.

May 9, 2004 — Abdul Majid Bhat, reporter working in information department, killed in bomb blast in Doda town.

May 11, 2008 — Ashok Sodhi, Dailly Excelsior photographer, killed in LoC crossfire in Samba district of Jammu.

