Edgar Ribeiro dies at 96: Veteran town planner helped save Goa’s green cover

Eminent architect and veteran town planner Edgar Ribeiro, known for his role in safeguarding Goa’s green cover, passed away at his ancestral house in Socorro in Goa Friday night. He was 96.

Ribeiro, a former chief planner with the Government of India, helped move urban planning beyond rigid land-use maps to an approach integrating transport, services and land use. After having studied architecture at Sir JJ School of Art in Mumbai, he did his post-graduation in Town and Country Planning from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom, in the late 1950’s. After serving with a municipal borough and a county council within the UK’s unitary system of developmental governance, he joined the Town and Country Planning Organisation (TCPO) of the Government of India in 1962.

He superannuated as chief planner TCPO in 1988, after over three decades working in the rapid transition from land-use planning to integrated spatial development platforms driven by services-cum-transport-cum-land use. Early in this period, he was seconded to commence and operate a Town and Country Planning Department for the new Union Territory of Goa, Daman and Diu (1964-67). In the early 70s, he was part of a small team within the Central Ministry to propose urban design guidelines for New Delhi, the federal capital zone of the mega city.

From 1979 to 1983, he served as Commissioner (Planning) at the Delhi Development Authority, where he provided spatial direction for integrated development. His approach brought transport, services and land use into a single planning framework.

Rebeiro was a member of a special task force appointed by the Goa government to draft the Regional Plan 2021 for the state in 2009. He resigned from the committee a few months later however, expressing his displeasure over non-implementation of some clauses proposed by him and the direction the plan was taking.

Claude Alvares, Director of environmental NGO Goa Foundation, said: “We are living in a Regional Plan [2021] basically prepared by Ribeiro. His contribution is what has saved Goa. He and his team worked on the draft of the Regional Plan and put in the concept of eco-sensitive zones 1 and 2, which cover and protect 82 percent of the land mass of Goa.”

Tahir Noronha, architect and urban planner, said Ribeiro served the architecture and planning community for several decades. “Even during his tenure in the central government, he had Goa’s interest in mind. Among his most notable contributions is the protection of almost 70 percent of the state by recognising steep slopes as no development [zones]…by ensuring paddy fields in Goa got mapped in the draft Regional Plan. Much of the greenery we have left in Goa, we can attribute to his actions,” Noronha said. “Even after retirement, he continued to serve Goa and acted as an adviser to people who had been taking up planning related issues. He was also instrumental in getting World Heritage Sites in Old Goa notified,” he added.

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Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday expressed his condolences. “Saddened to learn about the demise of Edgar Ribeiro, former chief town planner of India, a distinguished Goan who contributed immensely to the field of urban planning,” said Sawant, in a post on X.

Goa Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane, in a post on X, said: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Edgar Ribeiro, eminent urban planner from Goa, former chief town planner to the government of India. His visionary service and contribution to planning will always be remembered.”