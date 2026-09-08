ED wants Kerala police to file FIR against Pinarayi Vijayan, daughter Veena

The Enforcement Directorate has asked the Kerala police to register an FIR against former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, son-in-law Mohammed Riyas and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with a money laundering case allegedly involving Veena’s IT firm.

“ED has sent a detailed report to the state DGP on the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited case and sought registration of a separate FIR,” sources from the central investigative agency said.

Vijayan is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly and Riyas, a former minister, is a CPI(M) legislator. A final call on the FIR will be taken by the state police, which falls under the Home Department headed by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. The Congress-led government came to power after unseating Vijayan’s CPI(M) in April this year.