ED team attacked in Kerala after raid at Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence

ED officials who raided the house of CPI(M) politburo member and former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, were attacked and their vehicles vandalized by CPI(M) workers who protested against the raid.

They were targeted while leaving Vijayan’s house in Thiruvananthapuram after completing the seven-hour-long raid.

CPI(M) workers led by party state secretary M V Govindan had trooped the streets and staged a sit-in in front of Vijayan’s house. CRPF personnel and Kerala police officials were also present when the ED team was attacked in the presence of senior CPI(M) leaders.