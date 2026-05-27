ED team attacked in Kerala after raid at Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence

Left workers attacked a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials after they conducted a raid at former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence. 

Written by: Shaju Philip
1 min readUpdated: May 27, 2026 03:26 PM IST
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ED officials who raided the house of CPI(M) politburo member and former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, were attacked and their vehicles vandalized by CPI(M) workers who protested against the raid.

They were targeted while leaving Vijayan’s house in Thiruvananthapuram after completing the seven-hour-long raid.

CPI(M) workers led by party state secretary M V Govindan had trooped the streets and staged a sit-in in front of Vijayan’s house. CRPF personnel and Kerala police officials were also present when the ED team was attacked in the presence of senior CPI(M) leaders.

Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

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