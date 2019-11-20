ED takes possession of assets of 13 linked to Hizbul

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken possession of the assets of 13 people allegedly associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen in connection with a case of terror funding against the outfit’s chief Syed Salahuddin.

In March, the ED had provisionally attached these properties. Recently, the adjudicating authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) upheld the attachment order, and subsequently a notice for possession was issued, sources said.

The ED attached 13 properties worth Rs 1.22 crore in Kashmir belonging to Bandipora resident Mohammad Shafi Shah, Anantnag resident Gulam Nabi and five other J&K residents who allegedly worked for the terror outfit. The possession of the remaining six assets will also be taken soon, sources said.

The ED had filed a criminal case of money laundering after taking cognizance of a NIA chargesheet filed against Salahuddin, Shah and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of the IPC.

“Hizbul Mujahideen, the most active terror outfit in Kashmir, has been responsible for funding terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Headed by Syed Salahuddin, its self-styled commander based out of Rawalpindi in Pakistan, it funds terrorism on Indian soil through money organised by a trust called JKART (Jammu and Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust) in alleged connivance with the ISI and other Pakistan-based entities,” the ED had said.

It had said its probe found that “terror funds” were being sent to India through hawala channels.

“The funds are illegally distributed to the next of kin of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, active and dead,” it said.

The NIA had arrested Salahuddin’s son Syed Shahid Yousuf in this case in 2017, and the J&K government had later suspended him from service as he was working in the state agriculture department. Shah and three others are lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection with this terror funding case, the ED said.