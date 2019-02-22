ED files supplementary charge sheet against ex-HP CM Virbhadra Singh in DA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh in a money laundering case.
Special judge Arun Bhardwaj said he would hear the matter on March 18.
ED’s supplementary charge sheet was filed through advocates special public prosecutors Nitesh Rana and N K Matta.
In a separate case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter, Singh and his wife were charge-sheeted along with others.
The CBI had claimed that Singh had amassed assets worth around Rs 10 crore which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as a Union minister under the UPA government.
The ED had filed a case on the basis of the CBI case.