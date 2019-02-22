Toggle Menu
ED files supplementary charge sheet against ex-HP CM Virbhadra Singh in DA casehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/ed-supplementary-charge-sheet-ex-hp-cm-virbhadra-singh-da-money-laundering-5597124/

ED files supplementary charge sheet against ex-HP CM Virbhadra Singh in DA case

The CBI had claimed that Singh had amassed assets worth around Rs 10 crore which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as a Union minister under the UPA government.

The ED had filed a case on the basis of the CBI case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh in a money laundering case.

Special judge Arun Bhardwaj said he would hear the matter on March 18.

ED’s supplementary charge sheet was filed through advocates special public prosecutors Nitesh Rana and N K Matta.

In a separate case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter, Singh and his wife were charge-sheeted along with others.

The CBI had claimed that Singh had amassed assets worth around Rs 10 crore which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as a Union minister under the UPA government.

Advertising

The ED had filed a case on the basis of the CBI case.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PMLA case: Robert Vadra appears before ED for 5th time in Delhi
2 Police drop sedition charges against 14 AMU students
3 Attacks on Kashmiris: Mehbooba, Omar say SC did what Centre should've done