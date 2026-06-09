ED summons Kerala ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Veena Vijayan, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for questioning in connection with its ongoing money laundering investigation linked to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).
According to officials, Veena Vijayan has been directed to appear before the central agency at its Kochi zonal office on June 12. Her statement is expected to be recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Sources indicated that several other individuals connected to the case have also been summoned as part of the widening investigation.
The investigation centres on alleged financial transactions between Kerala-based mineral sands company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited and Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a now-defunct IT firm owned by Veena Vijayan
The ED alleges that CMRL made payments amounting to Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic under the guise of IT consultancy services. Investigators are examining whether these payments were genuine business transactions or constituted proceeds of crime generated through fraudulent arrangements.
Last month, ED officials conducted searches at multiple locations linked to the case, including premises associated with Veena Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.
The money laundering investigation draws heavily from findings of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which had earlier examined the financial relationship between Exalogic and CMRL.
According to the SFIO report filed before a court in Ernakulam, Exalogic, whose primary business involved educational management software was engaged as an IT consultant by CMRL and reportedly received a monthly consultancy fee of Rs 8 lakh. Investigators have questioned the nature of the services provided, alleging there was little evidence of actual consultancy work being carried out.
The report also shows financial transactions involving another company, Empower India Capital Investment Private Limited, operated by CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha. The ED alleges that EICPL extended loans worth Rs 50 lakh to Exalogic despite delays in repayment of earlier borrowings, raising questions about the commercial rationale behind the transactions.
The ED has alleged that the management of CMRL, led by Kartha, and Veena Vijayan generated “proceeds of crime” through the disputed financial arrangements. Investigators are examining whether the payments and loans were part of a broader scheme to divert funds under the cover of consultancy contracts.
ED Director Rahul Naveen was in Kerala recently to review the progress of the investigation.
Veena Vijayan has denied all allegations. In a counter-affidavit filed before the court, she maintained that all transactions between Exalogic and CMRL were lawful, transparent and carried out in accordance with established business practices.