ED summons Kerala ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Veena Vijayan, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for questioning in connection with its ongoing money laundering investigation linked to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

According to officials, Veena Vijayan has been directed to appear before the central agency at its Kochi zonal office on June 12. Her statement is expected to be recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Sources indicated that several other individuals connected to the case have also been summoned as part of the widening investigation.

ED probe on CMRL-exalogic transactions

The investigation centres on alleged financial transactions between Kerala-based mineral sands company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited and Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a now-defunct IT firm owned by Veena Vijayan