ED summons to Capt’s son: Rawat questions timing

Congress leader Harish Rawat

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat Saturday questioned the timing of the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s son in an alleged foreign exchange violations case.

The summons to Raninder Singh to appear before ED on October 27 pertain to a case registered by the agency under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) with regard to alleged possession of undisclosed assets abroad.

“ED’s summons cannot suppress the voice of Amarinder Singh. Captain Amarinder Singh is the voice of Punjab and farmers of the country. Just look at the timing of ED’s summons. If you raise voice, then ED, Income Tax, CBI will be after you. Is this not a message?” tweeted Rawat, who also AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs.

The summons to Raninder have come days after Punjab Vidhan Sabha adopted a resolution rejecting the new farm laws and passed four bills to counter the contentious legislation enacted by Parliament.

Raninder had earlier appeared before the ED in this case in 2016 and was asked to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and creation of a trust and a few subsidiaries in the British Virgin Islands. The alleged instances of possession of properties abroad was first investigated by the Income Tax Department.

Raninder had denied any wrongdoing and had stated then that he would cooperate with the investigating agency.

The ED had filed three applications in a Ludhiana court in August this year where income tax cases are going on against Punjab CM and his son — two against Raninder and one against Amarinder. It also sought inspection of new records filed by the income tax department. The case is still pending in the Ludhiana court.

