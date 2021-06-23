ED summons Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra and Ritu Kumar in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned top fashion designers Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra and Ritu Kumar for questioning in connection with its money laundering probe into the affairs of Sukhpal Singh Khaira, former leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly. Khaira is under investigation for alleged drug smuggling and a fake passport racket.

Sources said the three designers have been asked to appear before ED this week to answer questions regarding some financial transactions they are suspected to have had. “We have information that Khaira paid money to the tune of several lakh of rupees to the three designers in cash in 2018-19. We want to question them about these transactions, ” an ED official said.

The central agency is probing Kaira, once a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but now leading Punjab Ekta Party, for alleged money laundering in connection with the 2015 Fazilka drug smuggling case.

The agency had in March conducted raids at 12 locations in Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi. Among those raided were accused convicted in the Fazilka case and the son-in-law of Khaira, Inderveer Singh Johal.

Apart from the Fazilka case, the raids were also in connection with a case of fake passport racket, for which the Delhi police had then registered an FIR.

The Fazilka case pertains to the arrest of nine people in 2015 by Punjab Police for being part of a gang that smuggled drugs across the Indo-Pak border. The police had seized 1800 gms Heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live catridges and two Pakistani SIM cards from the smugglers.

“The drugs were smuggled through the Indo-Pak border. One of the kingpins of the syndicate is in the UK. Sukhpal Singh Khaira was aiding and supporting the gang of international smugglers and enjoying the proceeds of crime,” a senior ED official alleged.

Notably, Khaira’s name had come up during investigations by the Punjab Police and a Fazilka court had even summoned him in November 2017 after convicting nine people in the case. Khaira, however, had availed of relief from the Supreme Court against the lower court’s summons.

ED sources said Khaira was in touch with the UK-based kingpin of the smuggling racket. “He has also been in touch with some accused in the fake passport racket, where Delhi police has arrested an individual in January,” another ED official said.

The Fazilka court had in 2017 sentenced nine persons to imprisonment, ranging from three years to 20 years, after finding them guilty in the case. At that time, Khaira was a spokesperson of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and was yet to join AAP.

The state had then told the court that Khaira had been in touch with convicted accused Gurdev Singh through the mobile phone of his PSO Joga Singh and spoke to him 65 times between February 27, 2015 and March 8, 2015. Singh, who was on the run after an FIR was registered against him, had allegedly spoken to Khaira even a day before his arrest on March 8, 2015.