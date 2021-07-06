scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Must Read

ED summons PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s mother for questioning in money laundering case

Mehbooba, 62, expressed surprise that the notice was served on her mother on the day her Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decided not to meet the Delimitation Commission, set up to redraw Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

By: PTI | Srinagar |
Updated: July 6, 2021 6:56:42 pm
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi/File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the mother of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for questioning in a money laundering case on July 14, officials said on Tuesday.

They said Gulshan Nazir, in her late seventies, has been asked to appear before the central probe agency at its office in Srinagar.

Mehbooba, 62, expressed surprise that the notice was served on her mother on the day her Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decided not to meet the Delimitation Commission, set up to redraw Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Posting the summons on her official Twitter handle, Mehbooba said, “ED sent a summon to my mother to appear in person for unknown charges. In its attempts to intimidate political opponents, GOI (Government of India) doesn’t even spare senior citizens. Agencies like NIA (National Investigation Agency) and ED are now its tools to settle scores.”

Nazir is the wife of the late Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 06: Latest News

Advertisement