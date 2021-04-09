ED summons Mehbooba Mufti’s mother for questioning on April 15

TWO WEEKS after questioning PDP leader and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned her mother Gulshan Ara for questioning.

Gulshan Ara, who lives with Mufti at her Srinagar residence, has been asked to present herself on April 15. “Yes, she has been summoned,” Mufti confirmed to The Indian Express.

ED officials on Thursday visited Fairview, Mufti’s residence in Srinagar, and served a notice on her mother, asking her to present herself before agency officials on April 15 at its office in Srinagar.

The ED had questioned Mufti for several hours at its Srinagar office on March 25. After her questioning, Mufti had told reporters that she was asked questions about the sale of their ancestral land in South Kashmir. She had called it an attempt to silence the opposition by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The PDP said the latest summons is a sequel to the one sent to Mufti in an attempt to silence her. “This is part of the plan to silence her and stop her [Mufti] from representing and voicing the sentiments of the people,” PDP chief spokesman Suhail Bukhari told The Indian Express. “The Enforcement Directorate first tried to question her and when they saw there is nothing sticking her, they have issued summons to her mother.”

The mainstream political parties in valley, especially the PDP, have been voicing concern over the cases being filed by central agencies such as the NIA, CBI and ED against mainstream political leaders.