ED slaps Rs 184-cr FEMA penalty on NewsClick, editor

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has imposed a penalty of Rs 184 crore on media company PPK NEWSCLICK Studio Private Limited and its founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

The order specifies that the company that owns the portal NewsClick has been penalised for an amount of Rs 120 crore, while Purkayastha has been issued the same order for Rs 64 crore of alleged violations, the ED said.

The order followed a complaint filed under Section 16 of FEMA by the ED, alleging that the company received and utilised foreign funds in violation of various provisions of the law. “After examining evidence, records, and submissions from the parties, the adjudicating authority concluded that the firm and its director had contravened foreign exchange rules substantially, deliberately, and systematically, in nature, involving large-scale foreign exchange transactions and breach of statutory declarations furnished to regulatory authorities,” an ED spokesperson said.