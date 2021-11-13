ED sets up system for verifying genuine summons

With multiple instances of fake summons being issued in the name of Enforcement Directorate coming to light, the agency has instituted a mechanism where each summon can not only be verified through a QR code but will also bear the number of the issuing officer with whom it can be verified.

The fake summons, according to the agency, are often similar to the genuine summons issued by ED and those receiving them often get fooled into believing they are being probed by the agency. The ED has recently also gotten four people arrested through the Delhi Police for extorting money using this modus operandi.

“This racket has been going on for almost a decade and for some reason, a system could not be put in place to stop it. It unnecessarily gives a bad name to the agency. The system we have put in place now is foolproof and people should verify every ED summon when they get it,” a senior ED official said.

During the course of investigations, ED issues summons to witnesses and suspects to appear before it for questioning. “However, multiple instances have come to the notice of the Directorate of Enforcement where certain ‘unscrupulous’ persons (conman) have sent summons to individuals… Investigations were conducted in these cases of fraud by ED and recently four persons have been arrested by Delhi Police (on the basis of complaint filed by ED) who were involved in issuing fake notice for appearance, impersonating as ED officers,” an ED statement said.

“In order to allow the individuals to verify the authenticity of the summons received by them, the Directorate of Enforcement has implemented a mechanism of generating summons through the system. Accordingly, officials of ED have been instructed to issue summons only through the system except in certain exceptional circumstances. It may also be noted that the summons generated from the system shall be duly signed and stamped by the official issuing the summons and shall also contain his/her official email id and the phone number for correspondence purpose,” the statement said.

According to the agency, the system-generated summons shall bear a QR code and a unique passcode. The receiver of the summons can verify the authenticity of the summons by scanning the QR code printed on the summons and entering the passcode on the ED website page (which will open after scanning the QR code) after 24 hours of receipt of the same (excluding public holidays, Saturdays and Sundays).