ED seeks to inspect new I-T records in cases against Capt, son

The Enforcement Directorate has filed three applications before a Ludhiana court seeking to inspect fresh records filed by the Income Tax department in cases against Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and his son, Raninder Singh. The ED wants access to those records in relation to its FEMA(Foreign Exchange Management Act) investigation against Raninder.

The applications were filed on August 14 in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ludhiana, through Special Public Prosecutor Lokesh Narang.

Out of three three Income Tax cases that are on at the Ludhiana court, two are against Raninder Singh and one is against Amarinder. The next hearing in the cases against CM is on September 9, while cases against Raninder come up on September 10.

A senior officer in the ED informed The Indian Express that the agency had initiated investigation against Raninder under FEMA following a complained by I-T department that he had misled the department about the trusts owned by him in British Virgin Islands.

“I-T department officials in its cases against CM and his son had placed on record that Captain Amarinder Singh and Raninder Singh had carried out some undisclosed financial transactions through a bank account in HSBC, Geneva, and HSBC Financial Services Limited (Middle East) and own some properties off shore,” said ED sources, adding that properties are located in Dubai and UK.

Raninder Singh had appeared before ED in 2016 regarding this case

