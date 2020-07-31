ED seeks Sushant father’s FIR against Rhea Chakraborty to check possibility of PMLA case

Sushant, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra, a Mumbai suburb, on June 14. (File) Sushant, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra, a Mumbai suburb, on June 14. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is examining whether it can probe the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput from the perspective of money laundering.

The agency has written to Bihar Police to share its FIR in the matter. After studying it, the ED, it is learnt, will take a call on whether the case is fit for investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In the FIR, registered at a Patna police station on July 25, Sushant’s father K K Singh has held actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others responsible for his death. He has also alleged that Rhea and the other accused siphoned off Sushant’s money.

In the FIR, Singh has alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Sushant’s account in one year “to bank accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor”. Singh has also accused Rhea of giving Sushant an overdose of medicine at her home and “falsely telling him that the actor was suffering from dengue”.

Sources said ED will probe whether Rajput’s wealth has been illegally siphoned off in a manner that will attract money laundering charges.

The FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating). Of these, the offence of cheating falls under the category of predicate offences under PMLA.

