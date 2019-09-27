ED seeks Robert Vadra custodial interrogation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday pressed before the Delhi High Court that it wants custodial interrogation of Robert Vadra in connection with a money laundering case as the “money chain” involved in the crime was allegedly directly linked to him.

The High Court was hearing the ED’s plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Vadra by a trial court.

“We need his (Vadra’s) custodial interrogation as the money chain is directly linked to him,” the ED told Justice Chander Shekhar. The agency further told the judge that Vadra was not cooperating in the investigation.

The ED’s claim was, however, opposed by Vadra’s counsel, who said his client had cooperated in the investigation by appearing before the agency whenever he had been summoned. He further contended that Vadra had answered all the questions by the ED. “Not confessing to allegations against him does not mean he was not cooperating,” the counsel argued.

Vadra, in his reply to the ED’s plea against his anticipatory bail, had said the agency has “no material” to support the case against him and they are doing a “fishing and roving” probe.

Vadra also stated that there was not a single instance of his non-cooperation in the investigation, and that there was no risk of him tampering with any evidence as the ED has already seized every document pertaining to the case.

The court has posted the matter for final arguments on November 5.