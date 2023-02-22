ED conducts searches in 3 govt departments in Chhattisgarh

A team of officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches in atleast three government departments in New Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in connection with the coal levy case.

The searches are being carried out in GST, Environment and Labour department. The searches began in the afternoon and continued till late night and were underway at the time of going to press.

Even as senior ED officials refused to comments, sources in state government said the ED officials were asking for certain documents from the state government’s officials in these three departments and had restricted movements of officials in or out of these departments.

On Monday, the ED raided at 13 “private premises of eight people” in Chhattisgarh, including the residences of at least two Congress MLAs, and others associated with the party, as part of its investigation in the coal levy case, officials said.

Sources said premises linked to Congress MLAs, Devendra Yadav from Bhilai and Chandradev Prasad Rai from Bilaigarh, were among those raided by the ED in Raipur, Bhilai in Durg and .

The agency also conducted raids at premises linked to the party’s state treasurer Ram Gopal Agrawal, spokesperson R P Singh, and others identified as Girish Dewangan, Vinod Tiwari and Sunny Agrawal. Ram Gopal Agrawal is also chairman of the state’s civil supplies corporation.

“Apart from incriminating documents, we have seized jewellery and cash from one of the two MLAs whose residence was raided,” said an ED official.

Advertisement

According to ED sources, the raid was conducted by over 50 officials and began at 6 am. “The names of these persons (the people whose premises were raided) had cropped up last year during raids by the IT department. A decision on whether they would be arrested will be taken after investigations are completed,” said sources.

According to the ED, the coal case involves a cartel of bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen, which was allegedly extorting a levy of Rs 25 per tonne of coal transported into Chhattisgarh. The proceeds of the crime, the ED alleged, were being used for “investing in benami assets, bribing officials to influence senior officers and also used by or on behalf of political executives of the state.”

In October last year, the ED had arrested Chhattisgarh IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi, businessman Sunil Agrawal and another person in the coal case. On January 12, the agency raided 16 locations across Chhattisgarh, including the residences of an IAS officer, politicians and coal traders.

Advertisement

On January 30, the ED had filed a chargesheet in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) special court in Raipur against eight people, including Saumya Chaurasia, former deputy secretary to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a related case.