ED searches at nine premises linked to Bengaluru-based gold exporter over ‘financial irregularities’

In an exchange filing after the SEBI order, the company said there was “no reason” for it to inflate revenues while maintaining earnings. The company said it was cooperating with the regulator and would provide all relevant documents to clarify its position.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at nine premises linked to gold exporter Rajesh Exports Ltd (REL) in Bengaluru and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities, with preliminary findings pointing to suspected benami share transactions, a significant mismatch in gold inventory, and questionable overseas dealings.

According to sources, investigators have uncovered evidence suggesting multiple transactions in Bengaluru-based Rajesh Exports’ shares via alleged benamidars, through which more than $20 million may have been siphoned out of the country.

The searches also revealed a major discrepancy in the company’s gold holdings, with the physical stock of the metal found during the operation allegedly around 40% lower than the quantity reflected in the company’s books of accounts, sources said.