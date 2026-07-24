ED searches 9 locations in Punjab, J-K in narco-terror funding probe

2 min readNew DelhiJul 24, 2026 05:13 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate Thursday conducted searches at nine locations in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir in connection with an alleged narco-terror funding case.
The searches were carried out in areas including locations near the Line of Control, among others.
According to the ED, the investigation has revealed a “well-organised and multi-layered” narco-terror funding network operating in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.
“The network involved Punjab-based handlers, including Satnam Singh and Manjit Singh alias Maan, and Kupwara-based operatives, including Safeer Ahmed and Kafeel Ahmed,” an ED spokesperson said.
“Probe has revealed that heroin consignments were allegedly smuggled from Pakistan through Pakistan-based handlers linked to terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. These handlers allegedly coordinated with Kashmir-based accused, including Safeer Ahmed and Kafeel Ahmed, to smuggle heroin into India through the Amrohi border and adjoining LoC areas,” the spokesperson added.
The ED has alleged that the Punjab-side network, headed by Satnam Singh and Manjit Singh, used forged documents, fake vehicle papers, concealed cavities, multiple vehicles and cash transactions to transport and distribute heroin.
During the investigation, the agency has found multiple instances of heroin being transported from Srinagar and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab through an organised network.
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“Carriers and transporters were allegedly deployed to collect heroin consignments, cumulatively weighing over 60 kg, from Kashmir-side operatives and deliver them in Punjab for further sale and distribution,” the spokesperson added.
The ED has further alleged that proceeds generated through heroin sales were used to fund terror activities.
“Investigation has also revealed banking transactions, including high-value cash deposits in accounts linked to Manjit Singh alias Maan and cash deposits in the account of Sarabjeet Singh. The searches in border and LoC-adjoining areas were significant as they targeted source-side logistics and local facilitators allegedly linked to the cross-border narcotics supply chain,” the spokesperson said.