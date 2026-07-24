ED searches 9 locations in Punjab, J-K in narco-terror funding probe

During the investigation, the Enforcement Directorate has found multiple instances of heroin being transported from Srinagar and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab.

The Enforcement Directorate Thursday conducted searches at nine locations in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir in connection with an alleged narco-terror funding case.

The searches were carried out in areas including locations near the Line of Control, among others.

According to the ED, the investigation has revealed a “well-organised and multi-layered” narco-terror funding network operating in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

“The network involved Punjab-based handlers, including Satnam Singh and Manjit Singh alias Maan, and Kupwara-based operatives, including Safeer Ahmed and Kafeel Ahmed,” an ED spokesperson said.

“Probe has revealed that heroin consignments were allegedly smuggled from Pakistan through Pakistan-based handlers linked to terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. These handlers allegedly coordinated with Kashmir-based accused, including Safeer Ahmed and Kafeel Ahmed, to smuggle heroin into India through the Amrohi border and adjoining LoC areas,” the spokesperson added.