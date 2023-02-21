scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to Jharkhand rural development dept

The money laundering case stems from a state vigilance bureau complaint into some alleged commission being paid in lieu of grant of government work.

ED in Jharkhand rural development dept money launderingThe premises of a Jharkhand rural development department official and some entry operators (hawala dealers) and brokers are being covered, sources said. (File)
Listen to this article
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to Jharkhand rural development dept
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched multiple searches in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s rural development department, official sources said.

They said about two dozen locations, including state capital Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Delhi, are being raided by the investigators of the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering case stems from a state vigilance bureau complaint into some alleged commission being paid in lieu of grant of government work, and the sources said the searches are aimed at gathering more evidence with regard to these charges.

The premises of a Jharkhand rural development department official and some entry operators (hawala dealers) and brokers are being covered, they said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 10:39 IST
Next Story

‘Bit more method to madness’ Marcus Trescothick, England’s batting coach, talks about Bazball

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close