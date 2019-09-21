ED scanner on contracts during Shivakumar’s tenure as minister

Various projects granted by the ministries of urban development and power in Karnataka when D K Shivakumar was a state minister have come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Shivakumar is currently in jail in connection with a case of alleged money laundering.

Sources said the ED’s investigations have found that a major part of Shivakumar’s over Rs 800 crore wealth was made during his tenures as Urban Development Minister and Power Minister in Karnataka.

The agency, ED sources claimed, has found that multiple companies – some of them owned directly by Shivakumar – entered into agreements with firms that were granted projects by the state urban development ministry between 1999 and 2004. Shivakumar was then the minister of the department in the S M Krishna government.

Similarly, the sources said, during his tenure as power minister between 2014 and 2018, Shivakumar’s wealth grew exponentially. Several projects undertaken by the government in this period and firms engaged in implementing them have been put under the scanner.

“We have found that several companies, some of them directly owned by Shivakumar, entered into land development agreements with firms that were granted urban development-related projects. It is almost like the Vanpic projects case against Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy where companies floated by Jagan got investments from firms that got projects from his father Y S Rajashekhara Reddy when he was CM,” a senior ED official said.

He said several suspected shell firms and contracts granted during the tenure of Shiv-akumar as power minister are also being investigated for alleged money laundering.

Shiv-akumar, in his 2004 election affidavit, declared a wealth of Rs 7 crore. This grew to more than Rs 800 crore in 2018. In fact, between 2013 and 2018, Shivakumar’s wealth grew by over Rs 600 crore.

Shivakumar’s lawyer Parmatma Singh denied the allegations. “Except one or two properties, none of the properties mentioned in his election affidavit were bought during the periods when he was a state minister. This is only political propaganda. For a money laundering offence, you need to have a scheduled offence. This case has started with an Income Tax raid. Sections invoked are all of Income Tax. Section 120 B of IPC was invoked and this has attracted PMLA. So there is no substantive offence under PMLA. They are basically trying to create a disprortionate assets case. There is no charge of abuse of official position,” he said.

Shivakumar has argued that all his wealth is declared and he has paid taxes due on them and has no ill-gotten wealth to hide. ED sources, however, argued that merely declaring wealth did not make it clean.

“Shivakumar is unable to explain the source of his money and the exponential rise in his wealth,” an ED official said.

The Congress leader was arrested by the ED on September 3. The agency had in September last year registered a money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others. This criminal case was filed based on an Income Tax department charge sheet filed against Shivakumar and others before a court in Bengaluru for alleged tax evasion and hawala dealings.