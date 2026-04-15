ED attaches Rs 159 crore assets in West Bengal illegal coal mining case; total seizures hit Rs 482 crore

According to ED, probe has exposed a syndicate headed by Anup Majee, alias Lala, which orchestrated the illicit operations. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 159.51 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a case involving large-scale illegal coal mining and pilferage from Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) leasehold areas in West Bengal.

According to ED, probe has exposed a syndicate headed by Anup Majee, alias Lala, which orchestrated the illicit operations. “Beneficiary firms in West Bengal allegedly bought the illegally mined coal for cash, helping launder the proceeds as legitimate income. Attached assets include corporate bonds and alternate investment funds linked to Shyam Sel and Power Limited and Shyam Ferro Alloys Limited, entities under the Shyam Group controlled by Sanjay Agarwal and Brij Bhushan Agarwal,” a ED spokesperson said in a statement.