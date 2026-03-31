ED restitutes Rs 15,582-crore worth assets in PACL ‘fraud’ case

According to the ED, attachments in the PACL case have now reached Rs 27,030 crore. Of this, properties worth Rs 26,324 crore were attached in the current financial year.

THE DIRECTORATE of Enforcement (ED) on Monday said it has facilitated the restitution of 455 immovable properties worth about Rs 15,582 crore to Justice R M Lodha Committee in the financial fraud case against Pearls Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL), marking a major step towards refunding duped investors.

The agency said the transfer has been carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, to enable compensation to lakhs of investors affected by the alleged fraud.

According to the ED, attachments in the PACL case have now reached Rs 27,030 crore. Of this, properties worth Rs 26,324 crore were attached in the current financial year. The assets are located in India and overseas, including Australia, and are held in the names of PACL Ltd., its associate entities and members of the family of its late promoter Nirmal Singh Bhangoo. Those named in the case include his wife Prem Kaur, their daughters Barinder Kaur, Sukhwinder Kaur and sons-in-law Harsatinder Pal Singh Hayer and Gurpartap Singh.