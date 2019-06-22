ED rejects Mehul Choksi’s plea to question him in Antigua, offers air ambulance to bring him back to India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Saturday rejected absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s offer to question him in Antigua in relation to the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam. Choksi is allegedly taking medical treatment in the Carribean country.

In a counter affidavit submitted before a Mumbai court, the ED stated that Choksi’s medical reasons and conditions appear to be facades. “The medical reasons and conditions stated appear to be facades, it is being erected merely to mislead the court in an obvious attempt to delay the lawful proceedings,” the ED said.

The central agency, in fact, informed the Mumbai court that it is “willing to provide an air ambulance with medical experts to bring Choksi from Antigua to India and provide him with all the necessary treatment in India”.

The ED has also asked the court to direct the fugitive diamantaire to file an affidavit showing his intentions to return to India at the earliest preferably within a month from the date of order. “In his affidavit, he should mention the exact date of his intended return,” it said, adding that Choksi was given several opportunities to join the probe but he evaded questioning and declared him a fugitive and an absconder.

“He (Mehul Choksi) never cooperated in the investigation. A non-bailable warrant was issued against him. A Red Notice was issued by the Interpol. He has refused to return, he is, therefore, a fugitive and an absconder,” the rejoinder read.

Choksi had, earlier this week, filed an affidavit before the court through his counsel Vijay Aggarwal, claiming that he is willing to subject himself to interrogation by a crack team in Antigua, or to appear before the investigating officer by way of video conferencing, because “post-surgery…he has been advised bed rest and specifically advised not to travel”.