ED files money laundering case in Palwal Mosque terror funding matter

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), an NGO run by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), for allegedly funnelling money into India for construction of a mosque in Haryana.

The ED’s case is based on an FIR registered by NIA in October last year. “Investigation under PMLA has been initiated by ED to establish money trail and to identify proceeds of crime that are suspected to be generated out of the criminal activities,” an ED statement said.

The Indian Express had first reported on October 15 how FIF had funded the construction of a mosque in Uttawar village of Haryana’s Palwal district through a man from Delhi’s Nizamuddin. The man, identified as Mohammed Salman, was arrested by NIA along with Mohammed Salim and Sajjad Abdul Wani on September 26 for allegedly receiving terror funding from Lahore-based Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), an NGO set up by Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Lashkar’s parent organisation.

NIA suspected that the funding was an attempt by the LeT to build a base that could be later used for its activities in India. Its probe had found that Salman had received Rs 70 Lakh from a man named Kamran in Dubai. Kamran is alleged to be a Pakistani national who handles FIF operations in Dubai and is in touch with FIF’s second in command.

“The accused (Salman) is alleged to have received funds from FIF operators through Hawala operators. Accused and other persons were reported to have received money illegally through hawala channel from various persons of Pakistan, UAE etc. and these funds were utilised to carry out terrorist activities and to create unrest in India,” an ED statement said on Saturday.

NIA has recovered and seized cash of Rs 1.56 lakh and Nepali currency of Rs 43,000, apart from 14 mobile phones, five pen drives and other incriminating documents during searches conducted following Salman’s arrest.

Last month NIA conducted fresh raids in the case with searches being carried out at eight locations across UP, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Kerala. The raids — made at Gonda (UP), Sikar and Jaipur (Rajashan), Valsad and Surat (Gujarat), Kasargod (Kerala) and Delhi — were a follow up to the arrest of a man that NIA had arrested in the case earlier after he was sent back from United Arab Emirates (UAE).

NIA had arrested Mohammed Hussain Molani, 43, for facilitating financial transactions through hawala networks between Pakistani national Kamran and Salman, who was also the Imam of the Haryana mosque.

The agency has claimed that during its searches it has recovered 23 mobile phones, five memory cards, five hard disks, one CD, one pen drive, one DVR, one CPU, eight passports, nine debit cards, one laptop, Rs 21 lakh in cash and two kilograms of gold jewellery apart from “incriminating documents”.

NIA sources said the raids were conducted on people suspected to have been in touch with Molani or having received funds from the UAE-based LeT man through Molani.