Azam Khan charged with money laundering as ED probes land-grab allegations

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday registered a case of money laundering against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan in connection with multiple alleged land-grab cases.

The agency has taken congnisance of at least 26 UP Police FIRs against Khan to file its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), PTI reported. The ECIR is Enforcement Directorate’s equivalent of a police FIR.

Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act have been pressed against Khan and others who are alleged to have grabbed land by threatening extortion, the report added.

On Wednesday, police and district administration held joint raids, at Khan’s Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur even as his son Abdullaha Azam was detained for creating hindrance in government work. Rampur SP Ajaypal Sharma said over 2,500 rare stolen books were recovered from the university’s library till now.

Azam Khan was in the news recently over objectionable remarks against BJP member Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha. Khan later tendered an unconditional apology in the House.