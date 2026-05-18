ED raids premises linked to AAP leader Deepak Singla; searches underway in Delhi and Goa

Deepak Singla contested the Delhi assembly elections from Vishwas Nagar constituency on AAP ticket in 2025 and 2020. (Source: FB)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Deepak Singla and some others in connection with an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering case.

Sources said the raids are being conducted in Delhi and Goa. A source said the searches are being conducted at one flat in North Goa, where some of AAP’s organisation team resides.

In a post on X, former Delhi chief minister and AAP Goa state prabhari Atishi said, “With Aam Aadmi Party’s popularity growing in Goa, BJP’s loyal foot-soldier, ED has been sent here as well!From early morning today, there is an ED raid at the residence of AAP Goa co-incharge, Deepak Singla, as well as the home of some volunteers in Goa.”