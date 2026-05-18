ED raids premises linked to AAP leader Deepak Singla; searches underway in Delhi and Goa

A source said the searches are being conducted at one flat in North Goa, where some of AAP's organisation team resides.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
2 min readPanajiUpdated: May 18, 2026 11:56 AM IST
Deepak SinglaDeepak Singla contested the Delhi assembly elections from Vishwas Nagar constituency on AAP ticket in 2025 and 2020. (Source: FB)
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Deepak Singla and some others in connection with an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering case.

Sources said the raids are being conducted in Delhi and Goa. A source said the searches are being conducted at one flat in North Goa, where some of AAP’s organisation team resides.

In a post on X, former Delhi chief minister and AAP Goa state prabhari Atishi said, “With Aam Aadmi Party’s popularity growing in Goa, BJP’s loyal foot-soldier, ED has been sent here as well!From early morning today, there is an ED raid at the residence of AAP Goa co-incharge, Deepak Singla, as well as the home of some volunteers in Goa.”

“Not only is this an attempt to scare our volunteers, but also to acquire all our organisational data for the BJP!,” it added.

Singla contested the Delhi assembly elections from Vishwas Nagar constituency on AAP ticket in 2025 and 2020. In 2024, the ED had conducted searches at Singla’s residence, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case.

Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

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