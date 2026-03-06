ED raids Mumbai, Hyderabad locations linked to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched raids early on Friday at locations in Mumbai and Hyderabad, targeting companies and individuals associated with industrialist Anil Ambani and Reliance Power.(File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched coordinated raids early on Friday at 10 to 12 locations in Mumbai and Hyderabad, targeting companies and individuals associated with industrialist Anil Ambani and Reliance Power.

Fifteen ED teams swung into action before dawn, conducting searches against persons linked to the power utility firm amid allegations of money laundering.

A source has confirmed the operations focused on premises in Mumbai and Hyderabad, though specific addresses were not disclosed to avoid compromising the probe.

The raids were conducted days after the ED provisionally attached Anil Ambani’s Mumbai residence, ‘Abode’, located in the posh Pali Hill area. The property is valued at Rs 3,716.83 crore.