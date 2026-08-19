ED raids 10 locations in Delhi, UP in Jauhar Trust money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at 10 premises in Rampur, Saharanpur, and Delhi as part of its money-laundering investigation into the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, Rampur.

The searches were carried out under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the source said.

The probe relates to the alleged diversion of government contract funds through private contractors and their subsequent use, including those for the creation of assets linked to the university and the trust, the source said.

According to the source, the probe has also brought to light financial transactions between certain contractors and the trust. “The probe has also revealed that contractors who allegedly benefited from government contracts are suspected of having channelled diverted funds towards the trust and the university through substantial donations and construction-related works,” the source said.