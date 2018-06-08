ED raids liquor baron Jagjit Singh’s lands in cheating case

Jagjit Singh, the owner of the Spice Garden groups of bars and downtown group of companies, has been in jail since March 2017. Jagjit Singh, the owner of the Spice Garden groups of bars and downtown group of companies, has been in jail since March 2017.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided several properties of liquor baron Jagjit Singh, who is accused of cheating, trafficking and other financial crimes.

The ED had initiated a probe against Singh and two others, Vishnu Mundra and Ajmal Siddique, for allegedly siphoning crores to foreign lands.

Sources said the ED raided four properties in Bhawanipore, Salt Lake, Laketown and Kharagpur, and is investigating benami properties allegedly belonging to him.

Singh, the owner of the Spice Garden groups of bars and downtown group of companies, has been in jail since March 2017.

The liquor baron was arrested following a brawl at a famous bar owned by him in Rajarhat.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App