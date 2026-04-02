ED conducts searches at premises linked to I-PAC in Bengal coal smuggling case

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march accompanied by party leaders and others against the Enforcement Directorate's searches linked to political consultancy firm I-PAC, in Kolkata, Jan. 9, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out fresh searches at multiple locations linked to executives of the political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and others.

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The searches were conducted across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi in connection with an alleged coal smuggling and pilferage case in West Bengal, sources said. “The raids are a continuation of the searches conducted earlier in the case,” an ED officer said.

Premises linked to I-PAC co-founder and director Rishi Raj Singh were among those covered.

The federal agency had earlier conducted searches in January at the I-PAC office as well as at the Kolkata residence of its founder, Pratik Jain. I-PAC, which has earlier managed the electoral campaigns for multiple parties across the country, is currently working with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).